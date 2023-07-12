Big Promotions Lined up for Prabhas’ Project K; Read To Know More

Prabhas’ fans are eagerly waiting for his next release, which is titled Project K. From time to time, more information is being released about the film and its promotions. The official Twitter account of Vyjayanthi Movies Production provided a link on Twitter to free Project K merchandise recently. According to the account, it got sold out in four minutes, making fans think that it is a scam. Many fans were not able to get the merchandise as the link broke. The film’s promotions with the tagline ‘What is Project K?’ is proving to be successful. The link tweet for the first drop gained more than 19,000 likes and 1.5 million views. The tweets about the following drops also gained a lot of attention from the fans.

Lots of excitement, anticipation and hope is being associated with the film as it is going to be one of the biggest releases of 2024. It is the first Indian film to be launched at the San Diego Comic Con 2023. Variety reported that a panel will be hosted on July 20 by the film’s team titled ‘This is Project K: First Glimpse of India’s Mytho-sci-fi Epic.’ The film’s title, full teaser and release date will also be revealed. According to more reports, all the main cast members of the film will be present at the event.

Kamal Haasan, who is roped in to play the antagonist, is set to join the shoot for the film from August. The film is directed and written by Nag Ashwin. Project K’s cast includes Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani. It is an epic science fiction film, produced by C Aswani Dutt, under his production house Vyjayanthi Movies. According to the producer, this is a grand scale, VFX-heavy film. He said in an interview, “The film has fantasy and elements of science-fiction; but at the same time, it’ll be high on sentiments." Deepika Padukone marks her Telugu debut with the film.