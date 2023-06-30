Bigg Boss 16 Contestant Sreejita De Says She Will Not Shift To Germany After Marriage

When Sreejita De participated as a contestant on Bigg Boss 16, her fiance Michael Blohm-Pape visited her during the Family Special Week. They were seen displaying romantic chemistry. Now, Sreejita and Michael are about to embark on the journey of marriage. This comes almost one and a half years after their engagement on December 21, 2021.

According to the reports, Sreejita De and Michael Blohm-Pape will be getting married on July 1 in Germany. Sreejita is a Bengali Hindu, while Michael is a Christian. Consequently, fans are curious about the rituals and customs that Sreejita will follow for her wedding.

In an interview, Sreejita De earlier stated that she would be getting married in accordance with the customs and traditions of the Christian faith, including a church ceremony. However, she also mentioned that she would incorporate Bengali rituals and customs into her wedding.

As per reports, Sreejita and Michael have recently begun sending out wedding invitations. Sreejita De said in an interview, “I am extremely excited about my wedding, but there is one thing that is troubling me, which is that my close friends Shiv Thakare and Abdur Rozik won’t be able to be a part of my wedding."

Sreejita mentioned that her friend and actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee is also occupied with her travel schedule. Rashmi Desai might be able to attend the wedding as she is shooting in London, while Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is also tied up with some commitments.

Sreejita has finally confirmed that she will not shift to Germany after the wedding. She has made an amazing video on it expressing that she doesn’t want to shift to Germany after her wedding. Instead, she will stay in India and focus on her work and career.