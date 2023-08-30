Bigg Boss 17: Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra To Take Part In Salman Khan Hosted Show?

Just a few weeks ago, Elvish Yadav clinched the crown as the ultimate victor of Bigg Boss OTT 2. The second season of the OTT was a wild ride and with every episode, the contestants had us hooked with surprises that left us all on the edge of our couches. Now, the makers are gearing up for season 17 of the highly controversial show. Rumours are already rife about the participants and the format for the upcoming season. Several reports suggest that a few ex-contestants of Bigg Boss will be entering the house to mentor and guide the contestants in the game.

Now, according to sources known to Filmibeat, Tejasswi Prakash (winner of Bigg Boss 15) and ex-contestant Karan Kundrra have been confirmed to enter the Salman Khan-led show again. Reportedly, they will stay in the Bigg Boss 17 house for about one or two weeks. “As the theme is going to be Singles vs. couples this time, the house will be divided into two teams and Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash will be seen as mentors for couples participating in the show. Not just that, TejRan is likely to stay in BB 17 house for two weeks," the source said. However, an official confirmation about the same is awaited. This is not the first time that makers are planning to bring ex-contestants to the show. Previously, Bigg Boss 14 saw Gauahar Khan, Siddarth Shukla and Hina Khan participating in the show and staying for almost 3 weeks as seniors in the house.