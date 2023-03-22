Well-known choreographer Amir Bhaskar has participated in numerous television shows as a contestant. Amir turned into an actor and now he is all set to try his luck in direction, reports say. According to recent reports, he is directing his first silver-screen motion picture. The anticipated project stars Amir’s beau Pavani Reddy in the main role. Shabir Sultha composed the music for the film.

The official announcement, as well as other cast and crew information, is anticipated soon. The pair previously appeared together in the movie Thunivu alongside thespian Ajith Kumar. Recently, digital streamer Netflix released the most watched movies on its platform. Thunivu topped the list from February 13 to February 19. The Hindi version of Thunivu ranked second while Tamil and Telugu ranked third and fourth respectively. With a budget of Rs 100 crore, the worldwide collection of the heist drama was Rs 199.30 crore. Despite it, the motion picture is rated 6.3 on IMDb. The movie clashed with Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu.

Circling back to the dance master Amir Bhaskar, he participated in various reality shows, including Bigg Boss. In the controversial show, he admitted that he adored and admired Pavani Reddy. There was uproar when Amir kissed Pavani and proposed to her inside the Bigg Boss house. While proposing to her, Amir kissed Pavani on her cheeks which went down in a bad light outside the house. Moreover, Bigg Boss season 5 host, Kamal Haasan also expressed his displeasure with the act of the two. Later completing the show, the two appeared in the couple’s reality show BB Jodigal 2.

Again in the show, both of them expressed their love for each other. Furthermore, their bonding, chemistry and understanding made them win the reality show. The announcement of Amir Bhaskar and Pavani Reddy’s wedding is currently being eagerly awaited by their admirers. In the show, BB Jodigal 2, Amir and Pavani recorded a dance performance in which they married each other. Clips of their dance went viral and their admirers thought the duo have tied nuptial knots. However, when the show was telecast the rumours went down.

