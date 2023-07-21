Bigg Boss Fame Dhanalakshmi's Viral Instagram Post Has A Vikraman Connection

It has been a few months since Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 ended, but some contestants continue to be embroiled in controversies. Recently, Bigg Boss contestant Dhanalakshmi shared a post on social media that sparked a controversy. Fans are speculating that she hinted at her fellow participant Vikraman via her social media post.

Vikraman is facing shocking allegations from a female lawyer, Krupa Munusamy. She recently released screenshots and evidence claiming that Vikraman cheated on her both financially and emotionally. In response, Vikraman is sharing his side of facts and arguments. The controversy has garnered significant attention and speculation from the public and media alike.

Before his Bigg Boss journey, Vikraman’s personal life remained largely concealed from the public eye. However, Dhanalakshmi’s recent post hinted at a scandal from Vikraman’s past, involving an alleged financial deception in a past relationship.

Check out the Post here

The post insinuated that Vikraman had taken a significant amount of money from a woman and then abruptly ended the relationship. Nonetheless, Vikraman later addressed the issue, asserting that he had returned the money, resolving the matter.

Vikraman won hearts on Bigg Boss with his respectful demeanour. However, recent alleged past misdeeds have created a contrasting image, leaving many bewildered given his positive on-show persona.