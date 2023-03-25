Bigg Boss 16 was a huge hit. In this season, Shiv Thakare drew everyone’s attention. Shiv stayed in the house till the end and became the first runner-up. He did not win the title, but he certainly won the hearts of the audience. After Bigg Boss 16, Shiv Thakare’s fan base has increased tremendously. He has 2.3 million followers on Instagram. He was also a part of Big Boss Marathi Season 2, where he emerged as the winner. According to reports, he bought an expensive car a few days ago. Now, he has even started his business venture. Don’t believe us? It’s true! Read on to know more.

Shiv Thackeray has opened a restaurant called Thakare Tea and Snacks in Mumbai. He has collaborated with Hustler Hospitality for this. Shiv recently inaugurated this restaurant, which will serve food and beverages. You will get options for more than 25 types of tea and snacks in his restaurant. Interestingly, Shiv’s photo will also be placed in its logo. He shared this information in a post on social media.

Advertisement

A few days ago, Shiv’s new and expensive car video went viral on social media. He was seen welcoming his car by doing a traditional Hindu ritual and also cutting the cake with his team. Shiv’s Fans were very happy to see their star buying his first new car after he owned two second-hand ones.

Shiv is working on his upcoming projects. He will soon be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi. All his fans are very excited to see him again on television.

After leaving the Bigg Boss house, many of the contestants are turning to business it seems. This trend was initially seen only in Bollywood. Now, Marathi actors are also following in the B’town celebs’ footsteps. Marathi actresses like Prajakta Mali, Tejaswini Pandit, Priya Bapat, Nivedita Saraf and Kranti have their businesses. They are also seen promoting their branding on social media.

Read all the Latest Movies News here