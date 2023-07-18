Bigg Boss Fame Vikraman Accused Of Cheating By Ex; Azeem Takes A Dig At Him

Journalist-turned-politician Vikraman became popular after his stint on Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6, which was hosted by Kamal Hasaan. He has recently courted controversy. A woman named Kiruba Munusamy, a social activist and lawyer, accused Vikraman of cheating her and financially abusing her. She is pursuing a PhD in Law in London. Kiruba posted on social media that Vikraman has been cheating on her for 3 years. She mentioned that Vikraman was in a relationship with another woman and claimed her to be his manager, while he was actually in love with her.

Kiruba claims that Vikraman himself admitted to cheating on her for more than 1.5 years. Kiruba also appealed to the political party Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), in which Vikraman is the spokesperson, to release the report of their committee on her allegations against him.

The issue has spread like wildfire on the internet and everyone is criticising Vikraman. Azeem, who holds the Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 title winner, posted on his Instagram, “A fire that you have lit will ask you to burn, and all the words you have planted will be waiting to cut you down." Azeem took an indirect dig at Vikraman. His fans supported this and further taunted Vikraman in the comments section.