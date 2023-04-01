'Bigg Boss Is Scripted, Makers Forced To Change Winners'; Season 7's Apurva Agnihotri Makes Big Claims

Television actors and real-life couple Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Saklani, who participated in the 7th season of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss, recently opened up on whether the popular show was scripted or not. While Apurva asserted that the show was planned, his wife, Shilpa mentioned otherwise. Speaking about Bigg Boss in their vlog, the duo recalled their stay inside the house and several instances they came across.

In the vlog, Apurva Agnihotri asked Shilpa if she thought Bigg Boss was scripted. To this, the actress mentioned that “Bigg Boss is not scripted". However, she also added that everyone is aware and knows what needs to be done to become ‘the person’ on the show. “They have prerequisites, react karo, content do, fight, give your point of view, be assertive," she said. Shilpa further shared that a person would be at a loss if their personality did not fit these traits.

Advertisement

But, Apurva has a different opinion. He called the show scripted and added that the channel knows who will react and in what way. He explained that it is the reason why people have started predicting the winner in recent seasons as well. He also claimed that the makers are forced to change the name of the winner at the last minute and surprise people. “They do this to avoid questions like a person won because they are the face of the channel," he argued. Apurva further asserted that makers push those contestants to the limelight which the audience is very fond of.

Advertisement

Further in the vlog, Apurva and Shilpa recalled what happened when they were offered to participate in the show together. They mention that while they were apprehensive about what would happen, they decided to give it a shot. The two were eliminated after a few weeks. Gauahar Khan went on to lift the trophy that year.

Apurva Agnihotri is well known for his role as Aaman Suri on the TV series Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin. He made his acting debut in the Subhash Ghai-directed movie Pardes, in which she co-starred with Shah Rukh Khan. Agnihotri received a Zee Cine Awards nomination for Best Supporting Actor as a result of the movie’s enormous success. Shilpa, on the other hand, is best known for her roles in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. She is currently seen in the fantasy drama series, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

Read all the Latest Movies News here