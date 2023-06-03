Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Fame Deepika Das And Kishen Bigalani’s Romantic Dance Clip Viral

Former Bigg Boss Kannada 7 contestants Kishen Bilagali and Deepika Das recently stunned social media users with their amazing dance performances. Kishan and Deepika, who met each other in the BB House share a strong equation. The duo’s friendship became the talk of the town in no time. Even after the conclusion of Bigg Boss, Kishen, and Deepika remain best buddies. Now, Kishen, who was meeting Deepika after a gap of one year, celebrated the occasion by sharing a dance video with her.

“Time flies, we relished what we had met after a year," read Kishen’s caption on the post. The video captured Kishen dressed in an all-black ensemble, that comprised a half-unbuttoned shirt and ripped denim jeans, that he teamed up with striking red sneakers. Sporting uber-cool sunglasses, he was seen leaning against a roof, lip-syncing to a song. Soon from behind Kishen, emerged Deepika, looking gorgeous in a pretty blue and white printed, ribbed dress, having a back cut-out.

In terms of accessories, she just wore a wristwatch and a set of dangling earrings, while slipping into a pair of sheer white sandals. The Kannada actress levelled up her glam game with short and open curls. Deepika joined Kishen for a dance, taking his arm. They swirled in motion grooving to the beats of the song, flashing smiles. Arm-in-arm they painted a romantic picture together, dancing perfectly in sync.

The video grabbed the eyeballs of social media users in no time, who reacted to the romantic dance video. While many called them “Cute" and labelled the dup to be “Forever Friends" others went all red hearts in the comments.

Deepika Das was one of the top 5 finalists of the Kiccha Sudeep-hosted Bigg Boss Kannada 9. But despite being evicted after 50 days at the BB House, and re-entering the premises as a wildcard contestant, Deepika could not win the title, becoming a 2nd runner-up. Meanwhile, Kishen Bilagali skyrocketed to fame after his stint in Bigg Boss Kannada 7. Even though he was unable to win the trophy, he won the hearts of the viewers nevertheless.