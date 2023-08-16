Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Winner Roopesh Shetty Announces Title Of His Next

Bigg Boss Season 9 winner Roopesh Shetty has some exciting news for his fans on the special occasion of his birthday. On August 14, the actor finally announced the title of his upcoming movie. He will soon be seen in suspense-thriller Adhipatra. Roopesh shared the title poster of his new film on his official Instagram handle and wrote, “My upcoming Kannada movie title is out now. Need all your love and support" in the caption.

According to reports, the film will be directed by Chayan Shetty and Roopesh Shetty will play the lead role. Apart from this, nothing has been finalised, but the makers will soon reveal the other star cast and further details of the film. However, viewers are now eagerly waiting to know about the lead actress alongside Roopesh Shetty.

Reports suggest the team is currently busy with location hunting for the film. While the major part of the movie is said to be held in the Muttala area in the Anantapur District of Andhra Pradesh.

After revealing the title of the movie, director Chayan Shetty now plans to start shooting his upcoming film in September this year.

On the professional front, Roopesh Shetty was recently seen in the Kannada film Circus. The film was backed jointly by Anil Shetty, Sudhakar Shetty, and Manjunath Attavar under the banners R S Cinema and Shoolin Films. The film was shot around Mangaluru, Maravoor, and surrounding areas. Meanwhile, recently, the movie completed its 50-day run in theatres. On this occasion, the whole team of Circus gathered together in Bangkok and celebrated. Roopesh Shetty is seen cutting a red velvet cake. The actor shared the video and wrote, “Circus 50 days celebration in Bangkok."