Bigg Boss Kannada Fame Kirik Keerthi Announces Divorce With Wife Arpitha

Kirik Keerthi came into the limelight after his stint in Bigg Boss Kannada. He was highly appreciated by the audience for being a part of the show. He has acted in a few films as well. Now, the actor has made a revelation regarding his personal life. Kirik Keerthi has announced his divorce from his wife, Arpitha.

The popular couple had been married for almost seven years and now they have announced that they will be parting ways. He took to Instagram and released a statement regarding his divorce from his wife.

He posted a picture on social media and the translated version of his caption reads, “According to law today is mine and Arpita. A complete break in the relationship between husband and wife. Got it. From now on my personal business, she has nothing to do with ideas…There won’t be because that’s all…officially anymore I am not the owner of Karimani anymore. May she also get a good life…Forget the bitter memories and start a new life."