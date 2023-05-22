Bigg Boss Kannada Fame Rakesh Adiga Shares Pics From His Family Vacation

Kannada actor-rapper Rakesh Adiga is one of the most popular faces in the industry. He has proven his acting prowess in movies like Night Out, Kotigondu Love Story and Alemari, to name a few. But he received much-acclaimed fame after being the runner-up of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9. Rakesh won millions of hearts for his on-screen charm, exemplary performances and determination to complete tasks at the Bigg Boss House.

Apart from this, Rakesh Adiga is also an active social media user and often shares photos from his professional and personal lives to stay in touch with his fans. However, recently, the actor took a break from his work and went on a trip with his mother. Now, he has shared some beautiful photographs from his vacation, which are currently garnering everyone’s attention.

In the pictures, the actor is seen wearing a black and white printed T-shirt. He teamed it with grey trousers and a pair of black shades and his mother is seen in a multicoloured kurta and sunglasses. The son and mother duo are seen enjoying the beautiful scenic view. Sharing the photos, the actor wrote, “Freedom is a state of mind, let’s be free from our mind first." Check out the photos here:

Seeing the photo, his fans showered compliments on the son and mother duo in the comments section. One of the users commented, “Freedom is definitely a state of mind." Another one said, “Oh my gosh." “Cool mom and son duo," wrote a third user.

Rakesh made his acting debut in 2009 with the film Jhossh. He received good recognition as it became one of the year’s highest-grosser. He also won the Best Debut Actor award for Asianet Suvarna that year. In 2010, he starred in the romantic film Mandahasa, which underwent a long delay in release. He was next noted in Alemari, where he played a villain. In the same year, he was also seen in Manasology. Subsequently, he starred as the lead actor in Parie.

Rakesh Adiga will soon be seen in the upcoming romantic movie Adrishya. The film is reportedly about two personalities and has been written and directed by Sudhir Attavar. It also features Ashok Kumar Balakrishnan and Hemangini in pivotal roles.