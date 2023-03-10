Home » Movies » Bigg Boss Kannada Fame Sanya Iyer Hits Back At Trolls For Their Sexist Comments

Bigg Boss Kannada Fame Sanya Iyer Hits Back At Trolls For Their Sexist Comments

Sanya recently shared a picture on Instagram with her mother Deepa Iyer.

Last Updated: March 10, 2023, 19:05 IST

Sanya made us all a little emotional as she penned down a sweet caption with the photo.
Social media users frequently target celebrities for their appearances, fashion choices and whatnot. Recently, Kannada actress Sanya Iyer was subjected to trolling when she posted a picture with her mother. Unlike many celebrities, she decided to give it back to the troller. Sanya recently shared a picture on Instagram with her mother Deepa Iyer. The mother-daughter duo looked gorgeous. Saanya was seen in a peach-coloured mini-flared dress and matching footwear. Leaving her hair open and middle-parted, she gave us a major spring vibe. Deepa Iyer was seen in a royal blue gown that had a sweetheart neckline and a noodle sleeve.

Sanya made us all a little emotional as she penned down a sweet caption with the photo. She wrote, “To the world, you might just be somebody but to me, you’re the whole world. You are my god. You personify a strong-willed, broad-minded, creative, positive enthusiastic woman who’s here to break all the stereotypes! You introduced me to the world and I’m gonna make sure that one day you will need no introduction in this world! You are a magic baby doll. A true blessing! A charming positivity! I love you the most and you must love me."

One of the users commented, “If the mother is like this, the daughter will be like this only." To this, Saanya didn’t keep quiet and reverted back with a comment. She said, “In which era are we living where we do not even have the freedom to wear what we want?"

This is not the first time she has been trolled. A few days ago, Sanya Iyer shared an Instagram photo with actress Divya Spandana, better known as Ramya on-screen. Social media users were quick to point out that she appeared older than Ramya. Some went even further, leaving sexist comments for both divas. As of now, Sanya and Divya have ignored these comments, and their fans have praised them for avoiding such negativity. Sanya expressed her admiration for Divya in the caption, writing that she has been her favourite Kannada actress since school.

Sanya dominated the headlines for a long time due to her appearance on Bigg Boss Kannada 9 this year. She didn’t win the show, but her stint in the show earned her a fan following.

