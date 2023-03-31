Bigg Boss Marathi Fame Amruta Dhongade Gets A Hair Makeover, Check It Out

Amruta Dhongade has now become a well-known face of the Marathi entertainment industry. She came into the limelight after appearing in the famous reality show Bigg Marathi 4. She was one of the most beloved participants and got very close to winning the trophy. She couldn’t win it, but she made a huge fan base. Amruta is also a fashionista and never fails to woo her fans with her amazing style statement and outfits.

Recently, Amruta changed her look and got a new haircut. She dropped the pictures of her new look on her official Instagram handle, which is garnering everyone’s attention. In the photos, she is seen in a black netted full-sleeve top, which she teamed with a pair of blue denim. Amruta is seen sitting on a chair in a salon and flaunting her new haircut. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Say hii!!! to my new hair."

She is looking stunning in her new avatar. Her fans complimented her. One of the users wrote, “Cute" and another one commented, “So Sweet Amruta". “Looking Gorgeous," wrote the third user and many dropped red hearts and fire emojis.

Amruta often surprises her fans with her different looks. Three days back, she shared a beautiful picture with a Marathi look. Amrutha wore an orange silk saree. She paired it with a mismatched olive green blouse with golden detail. She opted for minimal makeup, tied her hair in a high-raised bun, and added gajra to it. She wore a heavy traditional necklace and choker, wore matching bangles, and rounded off her look with a Marathi nath. “Why did the woman get angry just how?" reads her caption.

Amruta Dhongade made her acting debut in the year 2018 with the Marathi film Mithun as the female lead opposite Vishal Nikam. She is originally from Kolhapur (Maharashtra) and has a great passion for Kathak. She made her Television debut with the series Mrs Mukhyamantri. It was a huge hit and kept the Marathi audience glued to their TV screens.

