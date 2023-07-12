Bigg Boss Marathi Fame Jay Dudhane Falls Victim To Car Vandalism And Theft

Bigg Boss Marathi fame Jay Dudhane has found himself in the spotlight for an unexpected reason. Recently, Jay fell victim to a theft when his valuable bag was stolen from his car by some thieves. This incident occurred on Monday night (July 10) in Mumbai. The thief broke the car’s glass and stole his bag. Jay has shared the information about this incident on social media. He has also posted a photo on his Instagram story. The damage his car has faced is clearly visible from the photos. The photo showed the grim sight of shattered glass. The tiny fragments are scattered across the car, even covering some seats and underneath them as well.

Jay assured everyone that he is doing well and expressed his gratitude for his fans’ concern and inquiries about his health. He recounted the incident, stating that someone had broken the window of his car and made away with his expensive bag. Jay also took the opportunity to remind everyone to exercise caution while parking their cars, emphasising the importance of being vigilant.

According to reports, Jay had parked his car in a designated parking slot before heading off to work. During his absence, the thief seized the opportunity to smash the car window and take the bag. In response to the incident, Jay earnestly appealed to his followers, urging them to be extra careful and cautious, when leaving their vehicles unattended in parking areas. Alongside a photo of his damaged car, Jay captioned the story with a crisp yet powerful phrase, “Glass down."