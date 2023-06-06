Bigg Boss OTT 2 Contestants Tentative List: Jiya Shankar, Umar Riaz, Pooja Gor And More

Salman Khan is all set to make a smashing comeback with the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. On Tuesday, the makers announced that the reality show will premiere on June 17 on JioCinema. Now, everyone is excited to know who all are likely to participate in Bigg Boss OTT 2. While no name has been officially announced as of now, several reports claim that makers are already in touch with Jiya Shankar, Umar Riaz, Pooja Gor and Paras Arora among others for Salman Khan’s show.

Here’s a list of celebrities who all are likely to participate in Bigg Boss OTT 2:

Awez Darbar

YouTuber, social media influencer and choreographer Awez Darbar has reportedly been finalised for Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Faisal Shaikh

Popularly known as Mr Faisu, Faisal Shaikh is also likely to participate in Bigg Boss OTT 2. He was also a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10.

Anjali Arora

‘Kacha Badam’ girl Anjali Arora is also rumoured to participate in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss OTT. She participated in Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp also last year.

Munawar Faruqui

It is speculated that stand-up comedian and Lock Upp 1 winner Munawar Faruqui is also in talks with the makers of Bigg Boss OTT 2. However, it was recently reported that Munawar is more keen to do the TV version of Bigg Boss.

Jiya Shankar

Actress Jiya Shankar is also likely to participate in Bigg Boss OTT 2. She was last seen in Ritesh Deshmukh’s Ved.

Paras Arora

Television actor Paras Arora, who rose to fame after playing Abhimanyu in Mahabharat is reportedly also in talks with the makers of Bigg Boss OTT. Interestingly, he and Jiya Shankar worked together in Kaatelal & Sons.

Maheep Kapoor

Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor is also reportedly approached for Bigg Boss OTT 2. Maheep was last seen in Karan’s Johar Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Poonam Pandey

After impressing everyone with her performance in Lock Upp, Poonam Pandey is likely to participate in Bigg Boss OTT now. Earlier, she was also a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Umar Riaz

Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz is also reportedly in talks with the makers of Bigg Boss OTT 2. It will be interesting to see if Umar agrees to participate since he was evicted from Bigg Boss 13 for allegedly being violent.

Pooja Gor

It is speculated that television actress Pooja Gor might also enter Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. She is best known for shows like Mann Ki Aawaz Pratigya.