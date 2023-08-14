Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale: Salman Khan Earns Rs 12.50 Crore Per Episode? Here's What We Know

Bigg Boss and Salman Khan are inseparable. The megastar has been enthralling audiences not only with his acting prowess but also as the charismatic host of the immensely popular reality TV show, Bigg Boss. Since its inception in 2006, Bigg Boss has captured the imagination of audiences across India. Its unique concept of bringing together diverse personalities under one roof, complete with their quirks and conflicts, has translated into high TRP ratings and a devoted fan base. Salman Khan, with his affable charm and witty demeanour, has taken the show to new heights, making it a weekend ritual for countless viewers.

While his larger-than-life presence has become a trademark of the show, fans and media alike have often wondered about the feesthe actor commands for his role as the host. The enigmatic host’s remuneration is a well-guarded secret, but reliable sources within the industry hint at a staggering sum that reflects his immense popularity and influence. Reportedly, Salman Khan’s paycheck has significantly escalated for hosting each season of Bigg Boss. His earnings hovers in the realm of crores of Indian Rupees.

According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, Salman Khan’s initial pay stood at Rs 2.5 crore per episode for the first two seasons. He then doubled his fee, Rs 5 crore per episode, for Bigg Boss Season 7, and Rs 5.5 crore for Season 8. Moving ahead, Season 9 saw Salman’s earnings soar to a range of Rs 7 to 8 crores. The trend continued, with the host commanding a whopping Rs 8 crore per episode for Bigg Boss Season 10.

When asked about a potential Rs 11 crore per episode fee for Seasons 11 and 12, Salman Khan playfully dismissed it, urging the media to negotiate with the makers. In the 13th season, as per Pinkvilla’s source, Salman’s fee surged to Rs 200 crore for the entire season. He fetched Rs 13 crore weekly and Rs 6.5 crore per episode. When the season stretched unexpectedly, an extra Rs 2 crore per week secured his continued presence.

Talking about Season 14, one of Bigg Boss’s lengthiest runs, Salman Khan pocketed Rs 20 crore per episode. With multiple extensions, his earnings totalled a whopping Rs 450 crore. For Bigg Boss Season 15, Salman’s weekly remuneration soared to Rs 25 crore, while a single episode commanded Rs 12 crore. Looking ahead to Bigg Boss Season 16, Salman charged Rs 1000 crores, as reported by Siasat.com.