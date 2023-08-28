Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid, Akansha Puri's Kiss To Pooja Bhatt Using Mobile Phone, 5 Controversies That Rocked The Show

From Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid’s daring 30-second-long lip kiss to Salman Khan founding himself in hot waters when photos of him holding a cigarette went viral, a look at the top 5 controversies of the reality show that took the internet by storm.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been a hub of drama and conflicts with several controversies taking center stage. From Jad and Akansha’s steamy kiss to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s inappropriate behaviour towards contestant Manisha Rani, this season has already managed to make headlines for all the unexpected reasons. The winner will be announced on August 14 but before that, let’s dive into the top 5 controversies that have taken the show by storm:

Jad Hadid & Akansha Puri’s Kiss Controversy:

Advertisement

Controversy erupted when contestants Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid indulged in a daring 30-second-long lip kiss. It all started after Avinash Sachdev gave a dare to both contestants. The intimate moment left the housemates and the audience equally astonished. However, Salman Khan, the host of the show, reprimanded Avinash for his involvement and later confronted the participants about their actions. Akanksha Puri, despite the criticism, defended her move, stating it was merely a task assigned to her.

2- Jad Hadid’s Shocking Antics:

Jad Hadid found himself embroiled in a massive fight with fellow contestant Bebika Dhurve. The situation escalated when Jad Hadid resorted to exposing his back, leaving Bebika in tears and contemplating leaving the house. While other contestants managed to convince her to stay, Salman Khan addressed the issue during Weekend Ka Vaar, reminding Jad of India’s conservative values. Jad apologized to Bebika and the audience, acknowledging his actions as “unforgivable."

3- Pooja Bhatt’s Mobile Phone Controversy:

Advertisement

The unexpected sight of contestant Pooja Bhatt using a mobile phone sent shockwaves across social media platforms, igniting a firestorm of discussion among the viewers of the show. The viral video captured a moment between Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve, but what truly caught the audience’s attention was the presence of a mobile phone near Pooja Bhatt. This revelation triggered controversy as it seemingly violated the strict rules of the Bigg Boss house.

4- Salman Khan’s Smoking Controversy:

Advertisement

Salman Khan, host of Bigg Boss OTT 2, found himself in hot water when photos of him holding a cigarette during a Weekend Ka Vaar episode surfaced on social media. Speculations about his departure as the show’s host started circulating, but official sources denied the claims, reassuring fans that Salman would continue hosting the show in upcoming episodes.