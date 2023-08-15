Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani On Meeting Mahesh Bhatt, 'I Wasn't Uncomfortable' | Exclusive

Content creator Manisha Rani finished third on the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. During her stint in the show, she received a lot of limelight for her friendships and fights. Her quirky personality and cheerfulness grabbed the attention of many. As she walked out of the Bigg Boss OTT house, News18 exclusively caught up with the latest social media sensation, who lets us in on her deep friendship with the show winner, Elvish Yadav, and first runner-up, Abhishek Malhan, her fallout with Bebika Dhurve and Jad Hadid, and how the internet misconstrued Mahesh Bhatt’s demeanour with her. Excerpts:

Are you upset about missing the opportunity to become the winner by a whisker?

I would never lie about what I feel deep down in my heart. I’m so honest that I often receive a lot of backlash. So, trust me, when I say that I’m not upset at all. I came to the show with the intention of winning people’s hearts and that’s my biggest win. I feel great. In fact, I feel like a star!

Now that you’re out of the Bigg Boss OTT house, who’s the first co-contestant you’re going to catch up with?

The first two people I’m going to meet are Abhishek and Elvish. But I’m closer to Abhishek. He’s my best friend and brother. We started our journey in the Bigg Boss OTT house together and have been there for each other through all our joys and sorrows. He’s a great person. Our thoughts are very similar and we realised it through the course of the show. We had the same opinion about a lot of people in the house like Pooja (Bhatt) di and Bebika and that made our bond very strong.

You shared a rather good bond with Bebika. But she accused you of throwing yourself before men. How has that changed your equation with her?

Bebika hurt me a lot. Sometimes she would say certain things that would upset me. If I meet her again, I’ll definitely greet her. But I can’t call her my best friend anymore. I feel nothing for her in my heart. She’s not a bad person. But my bond with her has changed a lot.

In an episode, Jad insisted on getting a French kiss from you. In another episode, he said that you wanted to be around him constantly just for ‘footage’. How did you see it?

Jad was a part of a certain group where everyone tried to manipulate him against me. As a person, he’s really nice. He couldn’t understand Hindi and so, when people told him certain things against me, he ended up believing them. If he watches the entire season now and his folks actually help him understand everything that happened inside the house, he’ll realise that I’m not who he thought I was. He’ll now understand what kind of a person he has lost from his life.

Mahesh Bhatt had graced one of the episodes and his interaction with you made many on the internet ‘uncomfortable’. What do you have to say about that?

I wasn’t uncomfortable at all. If people are thinking that he touched me inappropriately, then that’s very wrong. He’s like my uncle, my father. Elders often express their love for young people in a certain way, sometimes by touching them. When he told us to shut up, I got a little scared because I’m someone who can’t keep quiet. Mahesh Bhatt is a very big director. It was my dream to meet him. His intentions were very pure.