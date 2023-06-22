Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani Reveals She Worked As Background Dancer, Waitress For Survival

The second season of Bigg Boss OTT has been hitting the headlines after it started airing last week. Manisha Rani has emerged as one of the stronger candidates. She recently opened up about the struggles she went through in her life. In the latest episode of the reality show, Manisha was seen talking about her hardships where she shared how she ran away from her house to Kolkata where she worked as a waitress at weddings and even performed as a background dancer.

While speaking with her friends in the BB house, Manisha said that when she ran from her home and went to Kolkata because she wanted to learn to dance and her father didn’t allow her.

“So, I wrote a letter to my father and I ran away with a friend. I wrote to my dad, ‘Maaf kijiyega humko (please forgive me)’. I got into a train without a ticket. I was so fearless that I did not fear getting arrested, I would sit in the lockup for 2 hours. In fact, we would not even buy Rs 5 platform tickets in Kolkata," she recalled.

Manisha also mentioned that she stayed in a house which was in bad condition, and she doesn’t think that today any of her family members would be able to live. “The house was in a bad condition and had mosquitos, and would not be able to sh** also because of the mosquitos," she added.

The social media influencer also added that she didn’t want to return home and wanted to survive at any cost in Kolkata. Recalling her days in the City of Joy, Manisha said, “That was the time when I worked as a background dancer and waitress at weddings. I would wear a white shirt and black trousers and stand for 8 hours."