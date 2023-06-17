Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan Finally Reveals Why He's Replacing Karan Johar As Host

The buzz surrounding Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has reached a fever pitch as Salman Khan, prepares to take over hosting duties. Ever since release of the trailer featuring Salman Khan, fans have been unable to contain their excitement for the show. Now, Salman Khan has shared insights into why Karan Johar was not chosen to host the show.

During a media interaction on Friday, Salman Khan explained, “Karan Johar and Farah Khan were not available to host the show. They were very busy. Hence, I had to do the OTT version." The previous season of Bigg Boss OTT was hosted by Farah Khan and Karan Johar, but their hosting received mixed reviews from fans who felt there was a bias towards certain contestants.

Salman Khan further added his dedication to maintaining cultural values, stating, “I won’t allow anything that goes against our culture to happen on the OTT platform. I hope the show is not too much uncensored or unfiltered. If anything happens, I will control everything on my own." The actor emphasized that he believes the show should adhere to Indian culture.

Salman Khan said he doesn’t differentiate between the television and OTT formats of Bigg Boss. However, he acknowledged that he has avoided the OTT space in the past due to the explicit content often. Nonetheless, he also recognized that these platforms have been evolving and improving over time.

Bigg Boss has gained immense popularity as one of the most-watched reality television shows in India. To expand its reach and cater to the digital audience a spin-off version called Bigg Boss OTT, specifically for online release, was introduced last year. The show will be available for streaming on JioCinema and Voot Select. Bigg Boss OTT 2 is set to stream on June 17.