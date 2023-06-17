Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan's Ex Sangeeta Bijlani, Aishwarya Rai Lookalike Sneha Ullal To Join? | Exclusive

The second season of the much-awaited entertainer Bigg Boss OTT is all set to stream on Jio Cinemas from today. Bigg Boss OTT is dubbed as one of the most entertaining reality TV shows. With constant fights, interesting tasks, unusual dynamics, and changing loyalties, the show manages to keep viewers glued to their mobile screens. While the confirmed list of participants is out, buzz is that JioCinema has not revealed all of them from the show, leaving fans curious and excited about what’s in store.

If rumours are to be believed, the platform has kept a well-hidden secret of a prominent Bollywood actress who is set to enter the house. Well, a source close to the production team informed us that, “It’s either Sangeeta Bijlani, Zareen Khan, or Daisy Shah who would also be a part of the show’. The source further added, “Veteran actress Bhagyashree and Sneha Ullal are also in talks for entering the house. However, from these 5, one of them will definitely enter Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss house. All five of them share a good rapport with the superstar and hence it would be interesting to see, who finally enters the house."

The speculation comes from JioCinema`s recently provided unveil of the Bigg Boss OTT house, revealing various aspects of the meticulously designed set. However, keen-eyed fans noticed something intriguing - the number of beds featured exceeds the official sneak peek of participants shared by the platform.

Earlier, rumours were rife that Sunny Leone would be a part of the show. However, putting all rumours and speculations to rest, Sunny Leone confirmed that she will be entering the #BBOTT2 house, but not as a contestant. She will most likely be a part of the opening ceremony.