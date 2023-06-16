Bigg Boss OTT 2: Sunny Leone To Make A Comeback; Says 'It Was A Turning Point In My Career'

Sunny Leone is gearing up to make a comeback on Bigg Boss. JioCinema announced on Friday that the Kennedy actor will be gracing Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, which will be hosted by Salman Khan.

Sharing her excitement about it, Sunny shared that returning to Bigg Boss OTT feels like coming home, because it holds many cherished memories for her. “There are so many memories that come rushing back as this was one of the turning points in my career. I have been closely following the show and am all charged up to take it to the next level. So, wait and watch, everyone, this season will be even more sunny," she said.

As per insiders of the reality show, Sunny Leone will not be a participant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, but a guest. A source revealed to Indianexpress.com, “Sunny will appear as a guest on its premiere. She’ll share the stage with Salman Khan and interact with the participants."