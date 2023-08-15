Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Reacts To Elvish Army Threatening Salman Khan, 'It's Wrong If...'

After surviving for more than 50 days in the Bigg Boss OTT house, Elvish Yadav became the first wild card entrant in the history of Bigg Boss to emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT season 2, which was hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The popular YouTuber defeated co-contestants Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani, and Bebika Dhurve to take the trophy home and a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.

In an exclusive conversation with News18, Elvish said that he is grateful to be the first wild card winner, “The feeling is unreal. I had always thought that wildcard entrants don’t win, but I have proved everyone wrong. I still feel this is like a dream and I am sitting on my bed inside the house and someone will come and pinch and wake me up and make me do this all over again (Laughs). It was an amazing experience."

It is already rumoured that Elvish will be a part of Bigg Boss 17 which is expected to begin in a couple of months. Ask him about it and he says, “I don’t think I would want to enter this season. I was inside the house for more than a month and it was a lot for me. Bigg Boss 17 will go on for three to four months so I am not ready yet but I will surely do it in the future."

While he has truly created history, what has caught the attention of many is the fact that people think this was also done to break the idea that a wild card can’t be a winner. Elvish, who has a YouTube channel by his name which has nearly 13 million subscribers denied it and said, “I don’t think that is true, fans have given me a lot of love and they have voted for me, and hence, I have become the winner. I dedicate my victory to the Elvish army who supported me in huge numbers."