Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7, Hosted By Kamal Haasan, Likely To Go On Air In August

For many years, Indian reality shows have dominated the television industry. Currently, there are reality shows on survival, love, game-based shows, and more. But the controversial reality show Bigg Boss has always captured the attention of the audience, be it in any language. The show, which is based on the American reality show Big Brother, has captivated people all around the country, and they are often found eagerly waiting for the next season. Following the success of Bigg Boss in the country, several versions of the show were made in various languages. One such popular version is Bigg Boss Tamil, which started in 2017.

The show has completed six successful seasons and is all set for its seventh season on Vijay TV. Due to COVID-19, the last season of last year began in October and ended in January. However, the upcoming season is expected to go on air in August.

Advertisement

Kamal Haasan has always hosted Bigg Boss Tamil and will host the following season as well. During the previous seasons, the Bigg Boss house has seen people from diverse fields come in and showcase their personalities. People interact, argue, play games, respect, and most importantly have fun together in the house. Even inside the house, controversies also erupt as people with such diverse personalities live together under one roof.

Bigg Boss Tamil has seen various contestants rise to prominence, like Harish Kalyan, Raiza Wilson, Rythvika, Suresh Chakravarthy, Vanitha Vijayakumar, Samyuktha, and many others. Dhanalaskhmi, Janani, and Shivin Ganeshan stole the show in the previous season with their contributions during the challenges and amused the viewers throughout their journey in the programme.