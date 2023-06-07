Bigg Boss Telugu Fame Alekhya Harika Looks Stunning In A Red Chiffon Saree, See Pics

Social media influencer Alekhya Harika, who came into the limelight after appearing on the popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu season 4, has caught the attention of all on social media with the pictures from her latest photoshoot. The beautiful actress has recently treated her fans to some of her stunning pictures.

In the photos shared on Instagram, the diva is seen in her desi avatar. Alekhya draped a red chiffon saree with a golden border and she paired it with a matching red blouse with golden detailing. The actress is seen posing in the middle of the road in the backdrop of a beautiful sunset. Alekhya chose minimal makeup, kept her wavy traces open, and rounded off her look with a pair of white heels. For accessories, she wore a pair of hoops and matching bangles, which perfectly complemented her outfit. Sharing the photos on her official Instagram account, the actress wrote, “Red outfit is one of my favourite ones from Vellake, which one is yours?"

Check out the pictures:

The photos went viral in no time. One of the users commented, " Red chilli", while another one said, " Beauty".

“Looking so beautiful," wrote a third user. Many appreciated her stunning look with red heart emojis in the comment box.

Alekhya often surprises her fans with her photos. The actress is a pet lover, and a few days ago she shared a couple of adorable pics with her pet dog. In the photographs, Alekhya is seen playing with her pet dog and hugging him. “Capuluuuuuu" read the caption.