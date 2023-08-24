Bigg Boss Telugu Fame Ariyana Glory Looks Adorable In Black and White Polka Dot Dress

Ariyana Glory is one of the few Telugu actresses who keeps experimenting with her looks and fashion choices. Recently, the actress shared a few pictures that took the internet by storm yet again. In the pictures, she can be seen striking stellar poses amidst the picturesque backdrop.

Ariyana looked stunning in a black and white sleeveless polka-dotted dress as she posed for the camera. Her photos are from her recent tour to Sydney, Australia. For the makeup, the actress opted for pink-tinted cheeks, a stroke of eyeliner, perfectly drawn eyebrows and a shade of pink lipstick. This time, she rounded off her look with coloured tresses. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Just the flow."

Be it donning a traditional ensemble or a Western outfit, the actress always manages to make hearts swoon. Some time back, Ariyana dropped a picture in a pink oversized T-shirt and gave some major uber-cool vibes.

The caption of the post read, “Life presents us with beautiful moments. But it also brings its fair share of challenges. We all encounter hardships that test our resilience. It may be personal setbacks, professional roadblocks, or unexpected twists." Take a look at the post here:

Ariyana Glory started her professional journey as an anchor. She gained acclaim through her roles in films like Anubhavinchu Raja and Avakai Animutyam. She rose to fame with Bigg Boss Telugu season 4, wherein she secured the position of third runner-up.