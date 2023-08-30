Bigg Boss Telugu Fame Divi Vadthya Looks Stunning In Indian Tribal Look

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 fame Divi Vadthya is one of the leading actresses in the Telugu entertainment industry. The actress is known for her stint on the controversial reality show and her impeccable acting prowess. She is also loved for her amazing sense of fashion and often turns the heads of the fashion police for her sartorial choices. Divi has shared a slew of pictures of herself in Indian tribal look.

For the day, Divi wore a brown colour saree that she paired with a matching cloth which she draped into a tube blouse. Her look accentuated her eyes with a black kajal with no makeup. She added a maroon bindi to complete her look. She accessorised herself with red glass bangles, silver earrings and a black thread necklace with a silver pendant. She kept her hair flowing freely in some of the still while also making a low bun.

“Konchem konchem korrukku tinavayya (Eat little by little)," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Earlier, Divi went bold with her same outfit. The actress ditched the blouse and showed her bare back as she donned the saree. She kept her hair in high messy bun. “Counting the days with the setting sun…Waiting for your arrival, The waiting I’ve been doing for you (sic)," she penned in the caption of the post.