Voice-over artist Vijay Vikram Singh is best known for his voice-over work on Bigg Boss, but he has also appeared on other well-known reality shows such as Masterchef India and The Kapil Sharma Show. Although he is currently doing well, Vijay faced numerous rejections in the past. The artist, who has also transitioned into acting, recently revealed that achieving success was not easy for him and that he still encounters rejection today. Nevertheless, he remains steadfast in pursuing his aspirations.

During an interview with the Mid-day, Vijay talked about his journey, revealing that he had never planned to become a voice artist. When he was 29, someone recognized his voice and introduced him to voiceovers. Initially, he was not aware of voiceovers as a career and even expressed doubt, saying that he could not sing. However, he was taken to a studio where he gained hands-on experience and developed a passion for it. He decided to pursue voiceover as a profession and found success in it. He often describes himself as an “accident artist.”

He explained that he now encourages others not to be disheartened by failures and to persevere. This advice is based on his personal experience of struggling with alcohol addiction when he was only 19 years old. He clarified that he does not consider himself a motivational speaker since he lacks extensive knowledge on the subject. Instead, he relies on his own experiences to motivate others, which has a positive impact on his audience. He admitted that he was unable to cope with failure during his early years and resorted to alcohol as a coping mechanism. He further stated, “I was depressed for the next seven years and it almost killed me. I had a life-threatening disease because of alcoholism."

Vijay Vikram Singh revealed that he and the host Salman Khan began their association with Bigg Boss from season 4. Vijay also spoke about his experience of working with Salman Khan and mentioned that people assume they are friends just because they work on the same show, but that is not the case. He clarified that he has only met Salman a few times, and each time he introduces himself and explains his role on the show, to which Salman replies that he remembers. Despite working with him, Vijay remains a huge fan of Salman and is still as star-struck by him as he was 15-20 years ago. He reminisced about the first time he met Salman on his birthday in 2010 and how it was a memorable experience for him but emphasized that their relationship is strictly professional.

Meanwhile, Vijay will next be seen in the crime-drama series The Good Wife. The series also stars Kajol and Kubbra Sait in lead roles.

