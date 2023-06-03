Bike Rally To Raise Awareness Against Drug Abuse Before Release Of Within Seconds

Before the release of the upcoming Malayalam film Within Seconds, a bike rally was organised by young people to raise awareness against drug abuse. Directed by Vijesh P. and distributed by Tantra Media Release, the film is now screening in theatres. To mark the film’s release, a bike rally was conducted from Angamaly to Kochi, with the participation of the movie’s cast and crew, promoting the message of ‘Say no to drugs.’

Within Seconds revolves around the investigation of six individuals, three riders from Bangalore and three inhabitants of a small village. Together, they make a collective decision to undertake a risky expedition to a hazardous destination. Unfortunately, only one of them successfully makes it back, while the other five go missing.

The film features a notable cast including Indrans, Alencier, Sudheer Karamana, and Thalaivasal Vijay in lead roles. The makers of the film have also roped in the renowned actor Narayanankutty in a significant role.

Aside from Indrans, Within Seconds boasts a talented ensemble cast including actors such as Sandino Mohan, Sebin Eluvathingal, Sarayu Mohan, Anu Nair, Sidhik, Santhosh Keezhaattoor, and Seema G Nair in significant roles.

Produced under the banner of Ball Entertainments, the film hit the theatres on June 2, this year. With the music of the film composed by Rajninraj, the lyrics have been penned by Anil Panachooran, Sangeeth Dharmarajan, and Murukeshan. Meanwhile, the cinematography of the film is handled by Rajeesh Raman.

Workwise, Indrans is best known for his comedic portrayals and boasts an extensive repertoire of over 500 films. He commenced his journey in the film industry as a costume designer for the movie Choothattam, an opportunity extended to him by producer Charlie. However, it was his breakthrough role in CID Unni Krishnan that served as a pivotal moment in his acting career. Indrans’ distinctive comedic style struck a chord with viewers, propelling him to become one of Kerala’s most adored and esteemed comedians.

On the other hand, Sudheer Karamana is known for films including Kammara Sambhavam, Oru Kuprasidha Payyan, and Shikhamani. The actor has a few films lined up including Vaakku, Mysore 150 Km, Uduppu, Aaro, Kurukkan, Bullet Diaries, Ekajalakam, and more.