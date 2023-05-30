Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover Buy A Swanky Luxury Car; Calls It Daughter Devi's 'New Ride'

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, who are quite active on social media, often share updates with their fans. The couple recently embraced parenthood, welcoming their baby girl Devi in November 2022. They frequently post cute moments with their little one on social media. Adding to their joy, the couple recently brought home a swanky, new car and Bipasha shared the exciting news on Instagram.

The couple unveiled the car and celebrated at the showroom. Bipasha wrote, “Devi’s New Ride. Durga Durga. Thank you @audi_mumbaiwest for making this so special for us #audiq7 #devibasusinghgrover #newcar."

On Monday, the actress posted an adorable video on her Instagram stories. The video captured Devi enjoying a car ride with her father, Karan Singh Grover. Bipasha captioned the video “Devi and Papa." In the video, Karan Singh Grover can be seen holding Devi in his arms while she enjoys the sights outside the car. The little one looked cute in a pink dress that features red hearts.

It was last month that Bipasha took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures of the little one smiling and introduced her to the world. In the pictures, Devi could be seen laying on the bed, wearing a pink outfit with the words ‘Daddy’s princess’ printed in one corner. Sharing the pictures, Bipasha wrote, “Hello world … I am Devi #devibasusinghgrover."

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s love story blossomed on the sets of the film Alone in 2015. After dating for a while, they tied the knot in a private ceremony on April 30, 2016. Their wedding was a grand affair attended by close family and friends. The couple welcomed their first child on November 12, last year.