Bipasha Basu Calls Her Daughter Devi A 'Gundi' For This Reason; Check It Out

Bipasha Basu is enjoying her motherhood phase. The actress keeps on sharing a lot of pictures and videos of her little munchkin on social media. Just like today, Bipasha delighted her fans by sharing an adorable video. In a playful and endearing social media post, Bipasha lovingly referred to her daughter as a ‘gundi’.

Sharing the video on her Instagram stories, Bipasha is seen playing with her daughter who can be seen laying on the bed. She captioned the video, “Sunday wrestling with my Dushtu Mishti Devi." Devi was pressing her mother’s nose and pulling her hair, while Bipasha was shouting, “I produce a Gundi." Devi can be seen dressed in a cute floral-printed blue dress. In another story on Instagram, she shared Devi’s pic and captioned it, “My little fashionista."

Take a look here:

Advertisement

Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child, on November 12, last year, six years after their marriage. Bipasha shared a post through which she announced the name of her daughter. The picture read, “12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine." Bipasha is best known for her role in films like Race, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Jism, Dhoom 2, Dum Maaro Dum and Phir Hera Pheri among others.