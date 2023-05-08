Bipasha Basu Calls Her Daughter Devi ‘Natural Athlete’ As She Plays With A Ball; Watch

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are enjoying the parenthood phase to the fullest. The couple always shares cute photos and videos of their daughter Devi on social media. Just like today, the actress and doting mother took to her Instagram handle and dropped an adorable video featuring her daughter, Devi.

In the video, Devi can be seen playing with a ball. Her face is not visible but her legs can be seen. The actress called her ‘Natural Athelete’. Fans were quick to react to the video, with many showering Devi with love and admiration. One of the fans commented, “Hey sweetie Love you… May God bless you darling. thu thu…nazar na lag." Another commented, “Aww God bless her’. Earlier, also she shared a video in which she was seen enjoying some time with her daughter. In the video, Bipasha looks stunning in an all-black attire as she holds her baby girl. Devi looks stylish in a blue-coloured floral outfit that has red flowers on it and mommy made sure to pair her dress with a matching blue-coloured hairband. Sharing this video, Bipasha wrote, “Sundaying."

Watch the videos here:

Bipasha and Karan welcomed their first daughter last year. In one of her earlier posts, she wrote, “Our recipe for making a sweet baby angel 1) Quarter cup of you 2) Quarter cup of me 3) Half cup of Ma’s blessings and love 4) Topped up with magic & awesomeness 5) 3 drops of rainbow essence, angel dust, unicorn sparkles and all things divine. 6) Seasoning: cuteness and yumminess as per taste."

Recently, Karan and Bipasha celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary. To wish Karan on their anniversary, Bipasha posted a heartfelt video that featured the moments from their court marriage and wrote, “This happened 7 years back. The day we did our official signing to become Husband & Wife. Best thing that happened to me … marrying my soulmate @iamksgofficial Love you forever and ever."

