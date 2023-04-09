Bipasha Basu Enjoys the Sunset View With Baby Girl Devi, Calls It 'Bliss'

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed a baby girl last year. They named her Devi. The proud mommy has now shared an adorable glimpse of their little one enjoying a sunset. The Dhoom 2 actress wrote, “Baby +Mama +Papa +Sunset = Bliss ❤️ #motherhood #newmommy #monkeylove #devibasusinghgrover #grateful @iamksgofficial."

In the photo, Bipasha smiled as she held her baby girl with all love and affection. She also wore a locket with Devi’s name written on the heart pendant. Devi on the other hand wore an avocado-printed outfit. She rested on her mommy’s shoulder while watching the sunset.

Bipasha recently introduced her baby girl to the social media family. In the pictures, Devi was seen laying on the bed smiling, wearing a cute little pink outfit with the words ‘Daddy’s princess’ printed in one corner.

Advertisement

She was also seen wearing a cute little headband with a bow. Sharing the pictures, Bipasha wrote, “Hello world … I am Devi #devibasusinghgrover." The pictures received much love from friends and fans. Sussanne Khan wrote, “She is absolutely gorgeous ❤️❤️god bless you three loads of love darling." Dia Mirza Rekhi added, “God bless you Devi. I love you! And can’t wait to hold you." Kajal A Kitchlu wrote, “Cutest little munchkin ❤️ love and blessings to little Devi."

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover tied the knot on April 30, 2016. The couple welcomed their baby girl in November 2022.

Advertisement

Interestingly, Bipasha Basu had confessed in an interview with Bombay Times that Karan and she always wanted a baby girl. Bipasha had shared, “Karan and I were clear from the beginning that we wanted a baby. I don’t have any thoughts on why it is so late or why it took time. For me, this is the right time. I believe this is when we were supposed to have our baby. We believe in manifestation."

She added, “From the time we have wanted a child, we have hoped for a baby girl. I know a baby is a beautiful gift, and we are supposed to be in acceptance of any gender, and the bigger picture is that, but we call our baby ‘she’. We believe it’s a she, and we have believed that since the time we decided to have a baby."

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News