Bipasha Basu First Time Reveals Daughter Devi's Face; Fans Say 'Karan Singh Grover Ki Carbon Copy'

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover finally revealed their daughter’s face to the world. The Dhoom 2 actress took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures of the little one smiling and introduced her to the world. In the pictures, Devi was seen laying on the bed, wearing a cute little pink outfit with the words ‘Daddy’s princess’ printed in one corner.

She was also seen wearing a cute little headband with a bow. Sharing the pictures, Bipasha wrote, “Hello world … I am Devi #devibasusinghgrover." The pictures received much love from friends and fans. Sussanne Khan wrote, “She is absolutely gorgeous 😍❤️❤️god bless you three loads of love darling." Dia Mirza Rekhi added, “God bless you Devi. I love you! And can’t wait to hold you." Kajal A Kitchlu wrote, “Cutest little munchkin 😍❤️ love and blessings to little Devi."

Fans also showered the little one with love. However, a section of fans couldn’t help but notice the similarities between her and Karan. “Like father like daughter," a fan wrote. “Karan ki carbon copy," added another. “That’s a little Karan there," a third fan wrote. “She’s so cute she looks like her dad bless," another comment read.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover tied the knot on April 30, 2016. The couple welcomed their baby girl in November 2022 and made a joint announcement. The post revealed the name of their daughter. “Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is Divine," she wrote at the time.

On the work front, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were last seen together in Bhushan Patel’s web series titled Dangerous (2019) and before that, they had worked in Alone (2015). Karan Singh Grover will next be seen in Sidharth Anand’s Fighter. The movie will also star Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor and is slated for release in January 2024.

