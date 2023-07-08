Bipasha Basu Heads To Gym Post Motherhood, Fans Dub Her 'Unrecognisable' In Viral Video

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu was spotted after a long time on Friday months after giving birth to her baby girl Devi Singh Grover. She was snapped by the paparazzi as she headed to her gym in Mumbai. She sported an all-black attire and did not stop for the shutterbugs to post for them.

Soon after the video was shared online, several users reacted to it and argued how the actress looked completely unrecognisable due to her postpartum weight. “I thought she was somebody else, not Bipasha," one of the users wrote.

However, several other users also jumped into the comment section urging others not to argue over her postpartum weight. Recalling her own pregnancy days, one of the fans wrote, “Wow! Am reminded of myself of how I had become after my son’s delivery. Very relatable!" Another added, “Same here. Made me feel so better to see someone like Bipasha not killing herself to lose baby weight asap and just let the natural course take its way."

Advertisement

Appreciating the actor’s slow progress, one fan wrote, “I’m glad that she is taking it slow and did not take ozempic or some crap to reduce weight." Another fan commented, “This is what women’s bodies really look like postpartum. (Hate the zooming!). The expectation is unreal with how quickly they need to bounce back. Glad she is taking it slow and yes she is glowing regardless!"

Mentioning other new Bollywood mothers like Alia Bhatt and Gauhar Khan, one fan commented, “This is how I’ve seen most women around me look after giving birth, I’m genuinely asking for people like Alia and Gauhar Khan who looked in shape fairly quickly, is it body type or diets?"

Advertisement

For the unversed, Bipasha Basu welcomed her daughter Devi with husband-actor Karan Singh Grover on November 12, 2022. The couple had announced their baby’s name in a joint statement on social media that read, “Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."