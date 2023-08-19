Bipasha Basu Shares Daughter Devi’s Bedtime Ritual, Karan Singh Grover Recites Hanuman Chalisa; Watch

Bipasha Basu is completely enjoying her motherhood phase and constantly shares daughter Devi’s updates with fans. The actress’s social media handle is filled with happy moments. And adding more to it she shared another adorable video featuring Devi and her father Karan Singh Grover. She shared a glimpse of their bedtime ritual and we bet you don’t want to miss it.

In a video shared on social media, Bipasha showcased the special ritual she shares with her daughter before sleep, while her husband Karan Singh Grover was seen engaging in a spiritual practice. Devi is seen wearing a printed romper set and playing with her father as he recites Hanuman Chalisa to her. Bipasha’s laughing voice can be heard in the background. “Bedtime Rituals Papa , Mamma & Devi," the caption reads. In no time, fans were seen dropping cute comments. One of the fans wrote, “Beautiful such a great bedtime ritual…Shows pure values and culture you are trying to instill in the child…she is such a blessed soul …aptly named Devi." Another wrote, “Hayye her voice and happiness is on another level when her papa is with her."

Watch the video here: