Bipasha Basu’s Baby Girl Devi Gets ‘Daak Naam’ From Maasi, Here's What It Means

Back in November 2022, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed a baby girl and named her Devi. Time and again, the actress shares fun moments and snippets of their bundle of joy. Now, the actress revealed that their daughter has been given a cute nickname or in Bengali as they ‘daak naam’ from her maasi.

Sharing glimpses of her little one, Bipasha revealed that Devi’s nick name is Mishti - In Bengali Mishti translates to sweet. Isn’t it all things sweet? “Devi’r daak naam ( pet name) is Mishti ❤️ Named by her favourite Mumu Ma @mumu_basu ❤️ Suits her perfectly 🙂 Bong girl got her daak naam#devibasusinghgrover #bongness #daaknaam #petname #mishti," Bipasha wrote in the caption.

Earlier last month, when Devi turned 6 months old, Bipasha penned a heartwarming note and gave a glimpse of the birthday celebration. The note went on to read, “Happy 6 months to our heart .. Devi ❤️ Thank you everyone who sent her love, wishes and the sweetest gifts ❤️ Grateful #devibasusinghgrover #halfbirthday #hafwaytoone".

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover tied the knot on April 30, 2016. The couple met in the year 2015 and worked together in the film Alone. The couple welcomed their baby girl in November 2022.