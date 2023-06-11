Bipasha Basu’s Daughter Devi Looks Cute In Benarasi Saree For Her Annaprashan Ceremony, Watch Video

Back in November 2022, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed a baby girl and named her Devi. Time and again, the actress shares fun moments and snippets of their bundle of joy. Now, the actress has given a glimpse of her little one’s Mukhe Bhaat ceremony. The ceremony is about introducing solid food to the baby for the first time.

The video gave a glimpse of the little one sitting with her parents. Devi looked cute dressed in a red Benarasi saree. She also donned a gold necklace, Payal and tiny crown. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Devi’s Mukhebhaat Durga Durga #ricefeedingceremony #devibasusinghgrover #mukhebhaat #monkeylove."

Earlier last month, when Devi turned 6 months old, Bipasha penned a heartwarming note and gave a glimpse of the birthday celebration. The note went on to read, “Happy 6 months to our heart .. Devi ❤️ Thank you everyone who sent her love, wishes and the sweetest gifts ❤️ Grateful #devibasusinghgrover #halfbirthday #hafwaytoone."

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover tied the knot on April 30, 2016. The couple met in the year 2015 and worked together in the film Alone. The couple welcomed their baby girl in November 2022.