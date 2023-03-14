Birthday Boy Aamir Khan Flaunts His Bhangra Skills To Dhol Beats In Unseen Clip, Watch

Aamir Khan, who turned 58 today, is quite an entertainer. He has kept us hooked to the big screen with his exceptional performances. While the actor is on a break from films, he has never failed to give us glimpses of his jovial nature and fun-loving personality. On his birthday, the official Instagram account of paparazzo Viral Bhayani posted a video of the actor dancing to dhol beats while enjoying the festive mood to the fullest. While any other information about the clip has not been disclosed, it looks like the video is reportedly from the wedding he attended in Bhopal earlier this year along with his ex-wife and producer Kiran Rao and Shehzada star Kartik Aaryan.

In the clip, Aamir Khan can be spotted doing bhangra while the wedding band plays a famous Punjabi tune. He enjoys the drumbeats and can be seen in a simple yet elegant light blue kurta and a white churidar set. He also wore a half jacket over his kurta. The actor sported a salt-and-pepper look with glasses.

Advertisement

Fans are in awe of this short clip and replied to the post, wishing the actor on his birthday. One user wrote, “Wishing a very happy birthday to you dear. My favourite Aamir Khan." Another said, “I love Aamir Khan," with multiple hearts and kiss emojis.

Earlier, other videos from the wedding went viral, which featured Aamir Khan and Kartik Aaryan singing and dancing together. At this exclusive event, Aamir also crooned Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein, a song from his film Raja Hindustani. He was also seen dancing with Kartik and other guests to Tune Maari Entriyaan from Gunday.

Advertisement

Aamir Khan's most recent film appearance was in Laal Singh Chaddha, the Bollywood adaptation of Forest Gump. Aamir Khan plays the role of Laal Singh Chaddha, who gets to witness the milestones of Indian history. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh also had significant roles in the film. Aamir then announced that he would be taking a break from acting to spend more time with his family and close friends. The actor also made a brief appearance in the film Salaam Venky in 2022.

Read all the Latest Movies News here