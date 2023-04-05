Birthday Girl Rashmika Mandanna 'Checks In' on Her Fans, Says 'Hold on to Things and People...'

Rashmika Mandanna is celebrating her birthday today and on this special day, she had an even more special message for her fans. The Pushpa actress took to Instagram to share a video thanking everyone for their wishes. She asked her fans about their day and told them that things will be alright even if they are going through a difficult phase. She said, “Hi, my darling loves. I have been seeing all your wishes and messages since morning. You are making my day so so so special. But today i wanted to ask you, how are you, how is your health, mind and heart. If you are having a great day then awesome, but if you are not having a great day or time, my love, remember, that this too shall pass."

She continued, “Know that I love you as much as you love. Thank you so much for making me the person that I am today. Hold on to things and people that make you happy and you make me happy today. Thank you for making me the woman that I am so proud of. You have played such a big part in it. So, I just wanted to thank you so so so much. Let’s be happy, let’s all be happy together cuz we have only one life, no?"

Along with the video, she wrote, “Thank youuuuuu so much for all the love ❤️

You’ve made my day so special.. ❤️Dropping by quick to check in on you guys… hope you are all enjoying and having a good day today too"

Her fans took to the comment section to shower her with praise. One user wrote, “Happy Birthday my love ♥️ you are the best and wishing you more and more success and praying for your happiness everyday♥️ love you Rushiieee♥️" while another user added, “You are so so adorable ❤️ happiest birthday to you ❤️" Veteran actress Neena Gupta, too, extended warm wishes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in Animal with Ranbir Kapoor. She is also working on the second part of Pushpa. The film stars Allu Arjun in the lead along with her.

