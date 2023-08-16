Birthday Special: How David Dhawan Made It Big In Hindi Film Industry

David Dhawan reigns as the undisputed king of the 90s Bollywood comedy films. He is known for his unique directorial style. David Dhawan is celebrating his 72nd birthday today. Heartfelt wishes and greetings are pouring in from his fans and members of the film fraternity. Born on August 16, 1955, David Dhawan’s journey towards attaining recognition as a filmmaker is marked by innate talent, unwavering dedication, and a remarkable knack for resonating with audiences across ages. Without a doubt, he left an indelible mark in the film industry with his prowess in directing comedy films. On his special day, let’s take a look at his journey into the film world.

He stepped into showbiz as a film editor, with the 1984 film Saaransh. His directorial journey started in 1989 with the film Gola Barood. Following remarkable works such as Aag Ka Gola, Mighty, Need, and Swarg, David ventured into the realm of comedy. The year 1993 saw the release of his superhit film Aankhen, which made him a renowned name in the film industry.

After the success of the film Aankhen, David Dhawan established himself as an exceptional director. His movies like Shola and Shabnam resonated with the audience. Over the years, David Dhawan continued to deliver a series of blockbuster films. His collaboration with actors like Govinda and Shakti Kapoor was a hit. The trio delivered the 1994 film Raja Babu, which was a huge success at the box office. David Dhawan’s filmography includes several hit films such as Judwaa, Hero No 1, Banarasi Babu, and Deewana-Mastana.