There’s been a never-ending debate on nepotism in Bollywood, and it has gained even more momentum in the last few years. People have had heated exchanges on both social media and TV panels. While we refrain from jumping on the bandwagon and lay aside the debate of whether nepotism exists in the industry, we can surely name actors who have not benefited from their parent’s celebrity status. We will talk about one of them today.

Do you remember the 2002 film Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani? The movie is often slotted into the category of ‘so bad that it’s good’ and despite being called one of the worst films ever made, has a cult following. Do you remember the antagonist? We are talking about Armaan Kohli, the son of the famous producer Rajkumar Kohli. Despite being a sought-after name in the industry, Rajkumar Kohli could not establish his son. As Armaan celebrates his 51st birthday today, let us take a look at his short-lived career.

Armaan Kohli was born on 23 March 1972 in Mumbai. Not interested in studies, Armaan dropped out of school when he was in Class 9. He was seen as a child actor in Badle Ki Aag and Raj Tilak. He was launched by his father in the 1992 film Virodhi. He was to work opposite Divya Bharti in the film Deewana. But after the completion of the first shooting schedule of the film, he was dropped and Shah Rukh Khan was signed instead. It is reported that his temper and mood swings were the reason he was dropped from the film.

All his subsequent films in the 90s, including Aanam, Aulad ke Dushman and Qahar, failed at the box office. After a hiatus, he was then relaunched by his father in Jaani Dushman, with a new name Munish Kohli to reverse his fortune. Unfortunately, the film flopped miserably and is considered one of the worst films ever made in Bollywood.

Armaan appeared in the reality show Bigg Boss in the year 2013. On December 16, 2013, he was arrested along with fellow contestant Sofia Hayat on charges of misbehaviour but then got bail. Armaan tried to make a comeback after 12 years in the year 2015 through a negative role in Salman Khan’s film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo but it did nothing to his career.

Although Armaan’s name was associated with actress Tanisha Mukherjee while in Bigg Boss, he is said to have been in a relationship with Mummun Dutta of Tarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah fame in 2008. It was a short-lived relationship and they parted ways within a year.

