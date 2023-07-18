Birthday Special: When Priyanka Chopra Was Surprised To See This Star’s Massive Fanbase

Actress Priyanka Chopra has achieved global recognition over the years, owing to her talent. Not to forget, she started off her film career with Bollywood. Today, as she turns 41, let’s take a look at an interesting revelation she made earlier. Priyanka once starred in a film titled Zanjeer alongside South superstar Ram Charan. She revealed her experience working with Ram. She said that she was surprised to see that Ram Charan has such a huge fan following. During the promotion of Zanjeer in 2013, Priyanka Chopra said in a press conference, “I didn’t know Ram much before Zanjeer. I was not aware of his popularity until we visited Hyderabad for the film’s shoot." She further talked about their shooting days in Hyderabad and how Ram Charan’s fans used to follow them everywhere. “Around 300 fans always used to follow us wherever we would shoot in the city. He is a superstar and has got loyal fans," she said. Zanjeer was directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film also starred Sanjay Dutt, Mahie Gill, Atul Kulkarni, Prakash Raj and Elisha Kriis.

Ram Charan and Priyanka Chopra are both making waves in their respective careers currently.