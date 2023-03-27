Ram Charan celebrates his 38th birthday today. He has become one of the most renowned actors after the massive global success of RRR. Before RRR, Ram proved his acting credentials with films like Magadheera, Rangasthalam and others. Ram is at the pinnacle of his career today but there was a time when he was not considered a good actor. The RRR actor was mocked for not being able to give expressions as per the demands of his character. His Bollywood debut film Zanjeer was a box office disappointment and critics ridiculed him for staying expressionless. Cine buffs pointed out that Ram just didn’t have it in him and that he was merely trying to bank on the name of his father Chiranjeevi. However, soon, Ram proved them wrong and won accolades for his acting in many films. And now with the record-breaking success of RRR, he has carved a niche for himself across the globe. Ram was on cloud nine when RRR managed to win an Oscar in the Best Original Song category on March 13 for the dance number Naatu Naatu.

On the personal front, Ram will soon embrace parenthood with his wife Upasana Konidela. The couple has shared many glimpses from their baby moon trip as well on Instagram. There were some speculations that the couple might welcome their first child in the United States. However, Upasana issued a clarification about these rumours on Twitter. She tweeted that they (Upasana and Ram) were thrilled to have their baby delivered in India.

Upasana said that she would be assisted in the process by a world-class medical obstetrician-gynaecologist team at The Apollo Hospitals. Dr Sumana Manohar, Dr Rooma Sinha and Dr Jennifer Ashton from the Good Morning America Show will be in this team. “This journey holds many exciting experiences for us and we look forward to this new phase in our lives with great anticipation," Upasana tweeted.

In addition to this update, Ram is also gearing up for his upcoming film RC 15, which has now been titled Game Changer.

