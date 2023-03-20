Blac Chyna Removes Facial Fillers After Breast and Butt Reduction Surgery, Says 'Just Want It Out...'

Blac Chyna has been undergoing various cosmetic treatments in an attempt to reverse the effects of previous procedures and has been recording her experiences. She previously removed her breast and buttock implants and has now informed her Instagram followers that she was thrilled to have her facial fillers removed. Blac shared an Instagram video of herself telling fans that she is on her way to have her cheek and jawline fillers removed because “enough is enough, it all has to come out." Chyna stated her desire to have the fillers removed despite being forewarned about the potential agony of the operation, which she had heard “burns a lot or stings," saying, “I ain't even worried about no stinging, I just want it out."

She stated that she wished to restore her natural appearance and expressed her weariness of looking distinct. She disclosed that her facial fillers had modified her appearance and that she wanted to reclaim her individuality. She further elaborated that makeup artists would use contouring techniques to produce a dramatic effect, which resulted in her resembling the character Jigsaw from the Saw franchise.

She made it clear that her decision to have the fillers removed was a personal one, and she urged ladies who desired fillers to not be deterred by her experience. She ended by stating that she was on a mission to start over and was eager to see where it would lead her. Chyna captioned her video, “I remove all my face fillers, I'm so happy." She added, “Thank you all for your prayers, love, and support.”

As soon as Blac shares the video, fans flooded the comment section with happy messages. One of the users wrote, “I am so happy to see young women embracing the real them and returning back to how God made you. I am happy to see a talented and capable young lady embrace her natural beauty.” Another user wrote, “She is growing. I don’t care what anyone says. I can appreciate a person that walked any path in life and decided to change for the better. Congrats to you.”

The mother of two has been documenting the process of having her fillers removed for her fans. The former star of “Rob & Chyna" uploaded several videos on Instagram at the beginning of this month, clarifying that she did not have a Brazilian butt lift, but rather depended on silicone injections, which she now regrets.

