BLACKPINK: Drunk Jennie Has An EPIC Reaction to The Weeknd Kissing Simi Khadra, Video Goes Viral

BLACKPINK member Jennie joined the cast of The Idol at an after-party of the series’ premiere at Cannes 2023. While videos of the K-pop idol dancing and posing with the cast and crew of the series had already gone viral, a video of her drunk and reacting to Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye kissing his girlfriend Simi Khadra is now going viral.

In the video, Jennie was standing close to the couple and grooving to the music when she noticed them getting intimidate. The BLACKPINK member was moved by the public display of affection and was seen mouthing to her friends, “I’m crying, I’m crying." The video did not take long to catch BLINKs’ attention and they are adoring her reaction.

The Idol premiered at Cannes 2023 and it had everyone talking. The international series, created by Euphoria’s Sam Levinson and Abel “The Weeknd" Tesfaye, features Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily Rose-Depp and The Weeknd in the lead. The series also marks BLACKPINK member Jennie’s international acting debut. The first reactions and reviews of The Idol came out earlier in the day and they are divided.

While the series got a five-minute standing ovation, a few journalists present in the premiere room claimed that people were not impressed. Variety’s Ramin Setoodeh tweeted, “Lots of strong reactions to #TheIdol out of #Cannes2023 — ranging from ‘I hated it’ to ‘the TV version of clickbait’ to ‘I don’t need to see any more of Lily-Rose Depp naked.'"

Meanwhile, Jennie is also making headlines for her dating rumours with BTS singer V.