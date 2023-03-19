Blackpink member Jisoo will be the first guest on South Korean rapper Lee Young Ji’s variety show, No Prepare. It is in its second season. The news was announced on March 19 KST, as reported by All Kpop. The first episode will release on April 7. For the uninitiated, the show revolves around Lee Young Ji, who cooks food for her guests without any preparation. She also interviews her guests in her residence. BTS member Jin also appeared in the show and the two had a gala time over food and drinks.

Other popular celebrities have also appeared in the show such as TXT member Soobin, Seventeen’s Hoshi, ITZY’s Chaeryeong and MONSTA X’s Hyungwon among others.

Meanwhile, Jisoo will be dropping her solo album soon. Blackpink’s agency YG Entertainment confirmed in January this year that she is prepping to make her solo debut. The band shared a teaser on their official Twitter handle and revealed that the album titled ME will release on March 31, 1 PM (KST).

Besides Jisoo, the globally popular band BLACKPINK also consists of Lisa, Rose and Jennie. Jisoo is the last member to start her solo singing career. Last year, she made her acting debut with the K-drama Snowdrop, opposite Jung Hae In.

Earlier this year on her birthday, the K-pop idol surprised her fans by opening her YouTube channel. As soon as the clock struck 12 (KST) on her birthday on January 3, the idol uploaded her first video on her new YouTube channel. She took Blinks on a tour of London, giving them a glimpse of what she does pre and post-concert.

