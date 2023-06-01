BLACKPINK's Jisoo Tests Covid-19 Positive, To Skip Concerts In Japan | Official Statement

Popular K-pop group BLACKPINK member Jisoo has been tested positive for coronavirus. On Thursday, the group’s agency YG Entertainment shared the same via fan community Weverse. The statement mentioned that Jisoo will not be able to join BLACKPINK’s Japan concerts which are scheduled to take place on June 3 and 4.

“Hello, This is YG Entertainment. We would like to inform you that BLACKPINK member JISOO was confirmed positive for COVID-19 on June 1st. JISOO took a self-test on May 30 after showing mild cold symptoms. At first, she initially tested negative but ultimately tested positive on June 1st," the statement read.

“JISOO was determined to perform, wanting to keep her promise with BLACKPINK fans who have been waiting for a long time, but decided not to participate in the concert for the artist’s health and the safety of all," the statement added.

The agency further revealed that only three members of the group will be attending Japan concerts. “Therefore, only three members, JENNIE, LISA, and ROSÉ, will participate in the [BORN PINK] World Tour concerts held in Osaka, Japan on June 3rd and 4th. We understand the anticipation and how much fans have been waiting for the performance and will do our best to present the concert as planned. We kindly ask for your strong support," YG Entertainment mentioned.

“We will put our utmost effort for JISOO’s speedy recovery as well as the health and safety of our artists. We apologize and ask for your understanding once again. Thank you," the statement concluded.

Soon after the news of Jisoo’s being diagnosed with covid made headlines, fans took to social media to wish speedy recovery to the singer. “I hope she’s doing well right now, im praying for her speedy recovery," one of the fans wrote. Another user tweeted, “Japanese fans wish her a speedy recovery, expressing their sadness as they could not see Jisoo even though they had prepared many things especially for her solo performance."

BLACKPINK consists of four members - Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The group’s first album was released in 2016 and it was titled Square One.