Bloody Daddy: Shahid Kapoor And Shahid Mallaya Reunite After Udta Punjab For 'Baari Barsi' Song

Shahid Mallya is an exceptional singer who has given numerous hits for his fans to keep humming. We have all played ‘Rabba main to mar gya’ for our crushes imagining ourselves to be Shahid Kapoor and soulful voice of Shahid Mallya on our mind. Shahid Mallya has sung songs in Hindi, Telugu and Punjabi language. His recent track ‘Shauq’ from the movie Qala has still occupied space in listeners hearts and on their playlists of course.

Shahid Mallya has yet again decided to lend his soulful voice to one of most amazing actor of bollywood, none other than Shahid Kapoor. We all have experienced the magic that this duo has created with their collaborations in the past. ‘Rabba main to mar gya’ , Ik Kudi and Chitta Ve from Udta Punjab has left us spellbound with the way Shahid Mallya expressed the emotions through his beautiful voice and the brilliant picturization on Shahid Kapoor made it a masterpiece.

Now when both Shahid’s have reunited for the song ‘Baari Baarsi’ from the movie Bloody daddy featuring Shahid Kapoor, our heart says rabba main to definitely mar gya. ‘Baari Barsi’ is sung by Shahid Mallya and Harsimran Singh, written by Harsimran Singh and composed by Julius Packiam.